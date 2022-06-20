‘Two-day heat event’ expected for GTA, temperatures could reach mid-30s

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Toronto Area with temperatures possibly reaching the mid-30s over the coming days.
The weather agency said a “two-day heat event” is forecast for Tuesday through Wednesday.
A heat warning is in effect for all of the GTA, as well as other parts of southern Ontario.
“Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low- to possibly mid-30s,” the weather agency said. “Temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night in the low 20s … will provide little relief from the heat.”
Environment Canada said the hot and humid air could bring deteriorating air quality.
The weather agency said “cooler air” is expected by Thursday, but it is still forecasting a high of 26 C and sunshine for Toronto.
Tuesday marks the first official say of summer.
