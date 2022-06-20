‘Two-day heat event’ expected for GTA, temperatures could reach mid-30s

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Toronto Area with temperatures possibly reaching the mid-30s over the coming days.

The weather agency said a “two-day heat event” is forecast for Tuesday through Wednesday.

A heat warning is in effect for all of the GTA, as well as other parts of southern Ontario.

“Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low- to possibly mid-30s,” the weather agency said. “Temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night in the low 20s … will provide little relief from the heat.”

Environment Canada said the hot and humid air could bring deteriorating air quality.

The weather agency said “cooler air” is expected by Thursday, but it is still forecasting a high of 26 C and sunshine for Toronto.

Tuesday marks the first official say of summer.

The heat is on for the start of summer for much of southern ON incl. the GTA – heat warning issued! Temps. expected to reach the low to mid thirties with humidex values near 40 Tue. and Wed. Pets are also sensitive to the heat so make sure you keep them cool and hydrated too! pic.twitter.com/utgQFB5EYH — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) June 20, 2022

2/3 The first official day of summer (Tuesday) is going to be a hot one for many parts of Ontario 🥵

(Here's your forecast: https://t.co/KOsecVe0kA)#ONstorm #ONHeat pic.twitter.com/cre63wcyA5 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 19, 2022

