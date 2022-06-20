Menu

Weather

‘Two-day heat event’ expected for GTA, temperatures could reach mid-30s

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:36 pm
Areas under a heat warning as of Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Areas under a heat warning as of Monday afternoon. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Toronto Area with temperatures possibly reaching the mid-30s over the coming days.

The weather agency said a “two-day heat event” is forecast for Tuesday through Wednesday.

A heat warning is in effect for all of the GTA, as well as other parts of southern Ontario.

Read more: ‘Stay hydrated, try to keep cool’: Southern Manitoba braces for hot weather

“Temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low- to possibly mid-30s,” the weather agency said. “Temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night in the low 20s … will provide little relief from the heat.”

Environment Canada said the hot and humid air could bring deteriorating air quality.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency said “cooler air” is expected by Thursday, but it is still forecasting a high of 26 C and sunshine for Toronto.

Trending Stories

Tuesday marks the first official say of summer.

Story continues below advertisement

 

