Parks Canada expands closure of locks on Trent-Severn Waterway due to high water levels, flows

Parks Canada has expanded the closure of a number of locks on the Trent-Severn Waterway due to ongoing high water levels and flows.

Effective Monday until further notice, Lock 1 from Trenton through to Lock 18 in Hastings will be closed.

They join Lock 19 (Scott Mills) in Peterborough and locks 22 to 27 from Nassau Mills (in Peterborough) to Burleigh Falls, which were closed on Friday.

Locks 20 and 21 (Ashburnham and Peterborough Lift Lock) and locks 28 to 45 (Burleigh Falls to Port Severn) remain open to boating traffic.

Parks Canada says over the past 20 days the waterway’s watersheds have received “significant amounts” of precipitation, the equivalent of 100 to 200 per cent above the normal amount expected for this time.

On Monday morning, Otonabee Conservation issued a watershed conditions statement — water safety due to high flows that could be dangerous but flooding is not expected. The watershed encompasses Peterborough, Peterborough County and sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

“Residents and visitors should exercise extreme caution around and on the water,” Parks Canada stated. “This partial closure will protect boater safety, and help to prevent shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses. All boaters are strongly encouraged to lower their speeds and watch their wake.”

View image in full screen Lock closures on the Trent-Severn Waterway as of June 20, 2022. Parks Canada graphic

Parks Canada says to follow its social media pages (Twitter and Facebook) @TrentSevernNHS for updates.

