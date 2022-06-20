Family identifies woman killed in Brampton domestic homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a woman who was killed in a domestic assault in Brampton on Friday has identified her, Global News has learned.

The family told Global News the woman is 29-year-old Vanessa Virgioni.

On Friday, Peel Regional Police said a disturbance was reported at a residential neighbourhood at Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene inside of the home, police said.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Vanessa Virgioni. Provided / Family

Police then identified 29-year-old Linval Alfonso Ritchie as the suspect. They said he was previously in a relationship and a former intimate partner of the woman.

The family told Global News said Virgioni was the ex-girlfriend of the accused, Ritchie, and the two had a seven-year-old boy together.

They also said Virgioni was a single mother and that her ex had allegedly threatened and assaulted her before.

In March of 2019, Ritchie pleaded guilty to assault, break and enter, and threatening death after breaking into the home of someone he knew.

Global News has since learned the home was Virgioni’s.

Ritchie was sentenced to 243 days of pre-sentence custody, a two-year suspended sentence and a five-year weapons ban.

Police said they would release more details on Monday including charges.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Virgioni by her family.

“Vanessa was the most beautiful, magnetic powerful, positive and outgoing person,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was always there for everyone who knew her. She had a smile that lit up the whole room and an energy that pulled you in.”

