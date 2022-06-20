Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family identifies woman killed in Brampton domestic homicide

By Gabby Rodrigues & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 8:19 am
Click to play video: 'Brampton woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma apartment basement: police' Brampton woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma apartment basement: police
WATCH ABOVE: Brampton woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma apartment basement: police. Catherine McDonald reports.

The family of a woman who was killed in a domestic assault in Brampton on Friday has identified her, Global News has learned.

The family told Global News the woman is 29-year-old Vanessa Virgioni.

On Friday, Peel Regional Police said a disturbance was reported at a residential neighbourhood at Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene inside of the home, police said.

An undated photo of Vanessa Virgioni. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Vanessa Virgioni. Provided / Family

Read more: Police looking for partner after woman found dead inside Brampton home

Story continues below advertisement

Police then identified 29-year-old Linval Alfonso Ritchie as the suspect. They said he was previously in a relationship and a former intimate partner of the woman.

Trending Stories

The family told Global News said Virgioni was the ex-girlfriend of the accused, Ritchie, and the two had a seven-year-old boy together.

They also said Virgioni was a single mother and that her ex had allegedly threatened and assaulted her before.

In March of 2019, Ritchie pleaded guilty to assault, break and enter, and threatening death after breaking into the home of someone he knew.

Global News has since learned the home was Virgioni’s.

Ritchie was sentenced to 243 days of pre-sentence custody, a two-year suspended sentence and a five-year weapons ban.

Read more: Peel police announce arrest in Brampton domestic homicide investigation

Police said they would release more details on Monday including charges.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Virgioni by her family.

“Vanessa was the most beautiful, magnetic powerful, positive and outgoing person,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was always there for everyone who knew her. She had a smile that lit up the whole room and an energy that pulled you in.”

Story continues below advertisement
An undated photo of Vanessa Virgioni. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Vanessa Virgioni. Provided / Family
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagDomestic Homicide tagAloma Crescent tagAvondale Boulevard tagBrampton woman killed tagLinval Ritchie tagBrampton domestic tagLinval Alfonso Ritchie tagVanessa Virgioni tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers