2nd retired military officer charged in connection with sexual assault at RMC

A second sexual assault charge has been laid against a retired military officer in relation to alleged incidents at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Cory Gelowitz was charged with one count of sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The case will now proceed through the civilian justice system, the Canadian Armed Forces said, noting no further information will be released at this time.

Recently retired Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu was also charged with two counts of sexual assault, according to a press release from June 15.

The matter relates to incidents alleged to have occurred in 1994 at RMC.

Global News has confirmed the charges stem from an alleged rape dating back to Cadieu’s time as a cadet.

Cadieu was in Ukraine where he had been serving as a senior advisor to the Ukrainian military after suddenly retiring from the Canadian Forces in April. In a statement, Cadieu said he was returning and will cooperate with the judicial process.

He has previously called the allegations against him false.

Cadieu had been tapped to lead the army late last year but that plan was derailed when the military police started investigating him.

He never served in the role but kept the three star promotion.

The Canadian Forces is in the midst of a reckoning over sexual misconduct and abuse of power within its ranks, including the most senior levels.