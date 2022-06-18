SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s summer camps grapple with staffing crunch as COVID-19 pandemic eases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2022 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Health Canada received Moderna’s application for approval of vaccinating children under 5' COVID-19: Health Canada received Moderna’s application for approval of vaccinating children under 5
Canada's deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said at a virtual news conference on Friday that Canada has received an official application from Moderna for the approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under five. Though declining to speak on behalf of Health Canada or provide an exact date, Njoo said that there will be more updates in the coming weeks, responding to a reporter’s question about the U.S. regulators authorizing the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers earlier that day.

Though health restrictions have lifted, some summer camp operators say they’re grappling with staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raf Choudhury, owner and founder of Baseline Sports, says he normally hires between 15 and 20 young adults to work at his summer camps in the Toronto region.

Read more: Canada seeing rise in COVID-19 subvariants. Could this lead to a summer surge?

But he says so this season, he’s only managed to hire five people.

Choudhury says he feels the young adults he normally hires realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that they valued their summer leisure time and they’ve decided to work less or not at all this year.

Trending Stories

Nick Georgiade, the director of Camp Temagami in northeastern Ontario, says staffing is a challenge every year, and he hasn’t had a tougher time finding people.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 ‘has not left the stage,’ booster shots vital for updates: Theresa Tam' COVID-19 ‘has not left the stage,’ booster shots vital for updates: Theresa Tam
COVID-19 ‘has not left the stage,’ booster shots vital for updates: Theresa Tam

However, his canoeing camps require many courses and certifications that were halted during the pandemic, and that meant he had to start hiring and arranging training for his staff much earlier in the year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSummer Camp tagBaseline Sports tagCamp Temagami tagstaffing shortages summer camps tagsummer camp canada tagsummer camp staffing shortages canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers