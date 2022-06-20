5 Songs You Must Hear This Week: 20 June 2022

There was a time when being an indie artist meant that you just weren’t good enough for prime time. If a major label wasn’t interested, it didn’t bode well for your career. Today, though, the indie sector is delivering more exciting music than ever. Here are a few examples.

1. Jimmy Eat World, Something Loud

Single (Independent)

Recommended If You Like: Emo-adjacent punk-pop

Jimmy Eat World has reliably released a new studio album every three years or so. Now, though, after ten albums over three decades, the band is again completely independent with no label to answer to so (but also managed by the same people as the Foo Fighters) they’re going to proceed as they see fit. Come September, they’ll embark on the Something Loud tour which, unfortunately, has one Canadian date (September 29 at History). Here’s their contribution to the rising emo renaissance.

2. Waterparks, Funeral Grey

Single (Fueled By Ramen/Elektra)

RIYL: Texas alt-pop

Punk-pop continues to have a moment. Texas trio Waterparks are four albums deep into a career. Switching labels for an upcoming fifth record, they describe this album as “an outdoor daytime album,” compared to their last outing which they called “an indoor nighttime record.” Makes sense, I guess. More to come.

3. Soccer Mommy, Bones

Sometimes Forever (Loma Vista/Concord)

RIYL: Female alt-rock of the 90s

Sophia Regina Allison, holder of one of the best stage names out there, will release her third album this Friday (June 24). If it reminds you of some of the female alt-rock of the 90s, then you’re not alone. Emo and punk-pop may be experiencing a resurrection at the moment, but so is the kind of alt-rock pioneered by Alanis Morissette, Meredith Brooks, Tracey Bonham, Liz Phair, and Juliana Hatfield.

4. Viagra Boys, Punk Rock Loser

Cave World (YEAR0001)

RIYL: ED rock. Or something like that.

While Soccer Mommy may have a great stage name, these guys, not so much. But they don’t care. Formed in Sweden in 2015, they have more in common with Bloodhound Gang (‘member them?) than any other band I can think of. Lots of satire and black humour here. Oh, and plenty of swears, too, so approach with caution.

5. Quinn Oulton, Next Time

Alexithymia (DeepMatter Records)

RIYL: Psychoanalyzing people

Despite being raised on jazz, this South London has a fresh alt-rock sound as evidenced by EPs in 2017, 2020, and 2021. He’s just released a full album entitled Alexithymia. If that sounds like a disease, it sort of is. It’s an umbrella term that describes those with (possibly genetic) problems feeling emotions and can be related to depression and autism. That should tell you all you need to know going into this album.