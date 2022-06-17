Menu

Canada

Cleanup continues in Belleville, Ont. following powerful storm

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Cleanup continues in Belleville, Ont., following powerful storm' Cleanup continues in Belleville, Ont., following powerful storm
Cleanup efforts continued all over Belleville, Ont., Friday after a vicious storm downed trees and power lines throughout the city.

Belleville resident John Vandervoort stares in wonderment at the large fallen tree that now covers his front lawn.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, unbelievable,” said Vandervoort.

The Catalpa tree on Vandervoorts’ yard is just one example of the extensive damage that happened during a short but intense storm that blew through Belleville and across southeastern Ontario late Thursday afternoon.

Fatal May storm caused over $720M in insured damage in Ontario: IBC

Vandervoort says his daughter alerted him during the storm that the tree was on the loosing end of the battle with the high winds.

“She said, ‘dad the tree next door is coming down,'” Vandervoort told Global Kingston. “It was like slow motion – it just landed.”

Storm system brings hail, heavy rain to parts of Greater Toronto and Hamilton area
Storm system brings hail, heavy rain to parts of Greater Toronto and Hamilton area

Belleville Deputy Fire Chief Don Carter says calls for service started coming in around 3 p.m.

Trending Stories

“For a few minutes we couldn’t even see out the windows of our dispatch centre, so it was blowing by pretty good here at the station,” said Carter commenting on the storms’ ferocity.

Thousands in Calgary hit by power outages during rain, wind storm

At least one commercial building in the city’s downtown had its roof ripped off and solar panels on top of an apartment building also came tumbling down Thursday.

Downed power lines left thousands of people without electricity immediately following the storm.

“At the peak we had about 15,000 residents out of power. Our crews worked really hard in the afternoon, we were down, I think, to about 9,400 by six o’clock,” said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk Friday while out surveying the damage in the city.

Panciuk estimates it will take several weeks to completely clean up and repair the damage caused by the storms.

