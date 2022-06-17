Menu

Sports

Expert says economic loss would have exceeded gains if Edmonton had held World Cup games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton loses bid to host 2026 World Cup' Edmonton loses bid to host 2026 World Cup
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton did not make the cut to be one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. As Sarah Reid reports, Toronto and Vancouver are the two Canadian locations that will co-host alongside places in the United States and Mexico.

A professor of economics says Edmonton should be happy it was not selected to hold games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Moshe Lander of Concordia University says the cost would have been much more than the economic benefits.

Read more: Edmonton loses bid to host 2026 World Cup: ‘I’m disappointed’

FIFA announced on Thursday that the 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto.

Trending Stories

Eleven cities in the United States will have games and three will be played in Mexico.

Read more: Toronto, Vancouver among cities selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Alberta government announced $110 million in funding for the bid earlier this year with a condition that five games be played in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Lander says he believes one of the reasons the city was not selected was because of that condition.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
