Chief of Westbank First Nation resigns, says fighting corruption ‘has taken a toll’

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of Westbank First Nation is resigning due to alleged corruption within the band.

On Friday, through a press release issued to the media, Christopher Derickson announced he was stepping down, with Friday being his last day as chief.

Sparking the decision is the controversial sale of 147 acres on behalf of the WFN in Peachland that an independent investigator said occurred without council authorization.

Elected in 2019, Derickson said in March that he was looking to freeze the 2021 sale, as it potentially deprived the band of millions of dollars.

However, in his Friday statement, Derickson said he met resistance.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was elected as chief on a platform of good governance,” Derickson began his statement. “The definition of good governance has been hotly debated at membership meetings, around the council table, and at dinner tables across our Nation.

“To me, good governance has three main ingredients: competence, fairness and equity. It means that when government officials make decisions and apply laws and policies that they do so appropriately, impartially and consistently; not influenced by personal interest, relationships, likes and dislikes.

“Good governance should also empower the people through transparency and participation.”

2:33 Westbank First Nation has treated more than 400 hectares of forested land in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire Westbank First Nation has treated more than 400 hectares of forested land in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire – Oct 4, 2019

According to Derickson, the 147-acre land sale was not only unauthorized, but also undervalued, and he worked to hold the WFN government to account.

“In June 2021, at my request, the (chief administrative officer) launched an independent third-party investigation into the transaction. Council shut down this investigation,” Derickson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the ensuing months, I worked with a principled few within the government administration and the Nation to design and establish a review of the purported land sale by The Hon. Marion Buller, former B.C. provincial court judge and federal chief commissioner and chancellor of the University of Victoria.”

Derickson said the Buller report “highlighted numerous gaps in the Nation’s governance and made sixteen recommendations for positive change. Beginning to implement these recommendations has brought further evidence of corruption to light.”

He also said independent appraisals estimated that the sale undervalued the land by at least $2 million, adding that the land sold for $1.5 million.

“The report raises issues of honesty and integrity of certain former senior employees and of deception of the WFN council and lack of council fulfilling its duties of oversight and continuing accountability to members,” Derickson said.

“Fighting corruption and promoting accountability, integrity and transparency was the right thing to do. But it has taken a toll on my family and my mental and physical health.”

2:21 Jingle dancing to heal an Okanagan community Jingle dancing to heal an Okanagan community – Dec 1, 2020

Derickson continued, saying “the lack of competency, integrity and moral courage within the WFN council and the departure of our principled CAO, Simon Melanson, leave me with no other choice but to resign.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is not an easy decision but one I have been forced to make. I want to thank all those who have supported, advised and encouraged me during my terms in office.”

He also asked that his privacy be respected as he takes steps to recover.

Global News has reached out to Westbank First Nation for comment.

2:05 Westbank First Nation long-term care home announces closure Westbank First Nation long-term care home announces closure – Oct 21, 2021