Crime

Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'How to spot a neo-Nazi and other lessons from a former white supremacist' How to spot a neo-Nazi and other lessons from a former white supremacist
Elisa Hategan was sixteen when she became a poster girl for the Heritage Front, Canada's most powerful white supremacist groups in the '90s, and two years later, she helped to shut it down. Today, Hategan says the problem is online recruitment and hate speech are difficult to shut down, and that white supremacy has evolved "from the boots to the suits" driven in large part by the rise of the so-called alt-right – May 30, 2019

The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

The investigation is targeting individuals with suspected ties to the Atomwaffen Division, which has been listed by the federal government as a terror group since February 2021.

Heavily armed tactical officers took part in the operation in the communities of St-Ferdinand and Plessisville, which are located between Montreal and Quebec City.

Read more: Quebec RCMP searching properties allegedly connected to neo-Nazi terrorist group

Police say the sites were searched and the operation were wrapped up by 7 p.m. Thursday with no arrests made.

RCMP Cpl. Tasha Adams said Friday that because the investigation, which began in 2020, is ongoing, she could not talk about what was seized or if the searches were connected to other investigations.

Read more: Neo-Nazis are still active on Facebook — and they’re making money

The federal Public Safety Department says Atomwaffen Division was founded in the United States in 2013 and has since expanded to other countries, including Canada.

The department’s website says the group, which is also known as the National Socialist Order or NSO, calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups as well informants, police, and bureaucrats in order to prompt the collapse of society.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
