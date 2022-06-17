Civil and family cases delayed as N.B. court deals with high number of jury trials

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Court of Queen’s Bench says it will have to adjourn some civil and family trials due to vacancies on the bench, an unprecedented number of jury trials and a large volume of child protection cases.

The court’s top judge wrote last week to members of New Brunswick’s law society, the justice minister and the chief justice of New Brunswick advising them that “logistical challenges” will delay an unknown number of civil and family trials, as well as appeals of small claims cases.

Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said in the June 9 memo that the large number of jury trials is “straining judicial resources” and she regrets that this step needs to be taken to give priority to criminal and child protection matters.

The province has 42 jury trials scheduled over the next 15 months and has judicial vacancies in Miramichi and Moncton.

DeWare saidin an emailed statement today said that new trials of more than two weeks will now be scheduled roughly nine to 15 months out to deal with the court’s backlog.

In a second internal memo, sent Thursday, DeWare said she hopes that by the end of 2022 the court will have a “full judicial complement” and that small claims appeals will resume in January of 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.