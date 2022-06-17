Three Manitoba men busted in months-long catalytic converter investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Anola, Man., and one from Winnipeg are facing a raft of charges after a months-long investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

Winnipeg police said the investigation, known as Project Precious led to a scrapyard on Springfield Road where stolen catalytic converters were believed to be sold.

In addition to 13 catalytic converters, officers also seized $12,500 in cash, along with an estimated $900 in cocaine, $300 in illegal cannabis, and $300 in psilocybin (halluciongenic mushrooms).

Police said transactional documents were also found at the scene.

The Anola men, 35 and 48, are facing more than a half-dozen charges each, including multiple drug possession offences as well as possession and trafficking in property obtained by crime. Both were released on an appearance notice, police said.

The 43-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order. He was detained in custody.

