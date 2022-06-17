Search for 74-year-old missing boater continues near Port Maitland in Haldimand County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP says the search for a 74-year-old boater is continuing Friday after the man went missing near Port Maitland on Thursday night.

The OPP’s Marine Unit, Aviation Services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) from Trenton, Niagara Regional Police and the Canadian Coast Guard are engaged in the search near the Dunnville area.

Haldimand County OPP spokesperson Mary Gagliardi says the man went fishing around 4 a.m. on Thursday and was reported overdue later in the afternoon.

More to come.

