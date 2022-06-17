Morning news rewind: Friday, June 17

Send this page to someone via email

Hildegard Maibock launches, Art in the Garden, Tourism Saskatoon rebrands to Discover Saskatoon and Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Hildegard Maibock launches to the public

Six women brewed a beer on March 8 for International Women’s Day, with Hildegard Maibock launching to the public on June 17.

Fina Nelson explains her involvement in the project and how proceeds from sales will support two organizations.

Art in the Garden celebrates local musicians and artists

Local talent will be celebrated during a music and art festival this weekend just outside of Saskatoon.

Art in the Garden is a cultural celebration featuring Saskatchewan musicians and artists.

Creator Valerie Wiebe tells us more about the festival, and what patrons can expect in the way of activities and food.

Tourism Saskatoon rebrands as Discover Saskatoon

Tourism Saskatoon is undergoing a major overhaul, rebranding itself as Discover Saskatoon.

It comes out of a partnership agreement with the Saskatoon Tribal Council to honour the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s calls to action.

Discover Saskatoon chief executive Stephanie Clovechok describes what the partnership means and the opportunities it creates for Indigenous peoples.

The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon

The Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation is taking place in Saskatoon on June 21.

It is also National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Shirley Isbister, president of Central Urban Métis Federation Inc., discusses the importance of the day and what it means to the community.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 17

Hot days are ahead, with heat warnings in some regions.

