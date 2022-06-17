Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, June 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 17' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 17
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 17.

Hildegard Maibock launches, Art in the Garden, Tourism Saskatoon rebrands to Discover Saskatoon and Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Hildegard Maibock launches to the public

Six women brewed a beer on March 8 for International Women’s Day, with Hildegard Maibock launching to the public on June 17.

Fina Nelson explains her involvement in the project and how proceeds from sales will support two organizations.

Click to play video: 'Hildegard Maibock launches to the public' Hildegard Maibock launches to the public
Hildegard Maibock launches to the public

Art in the Garden celebrates local musicians and artists

Local talent will be celebrated during a music and art festival this weekend just outside of Saskatoon.

Art in the Garden is a cultural celebration featuring Saskatchewan musicians and artists.

Creator Valerie Wiebe tells us more about the festival, and what patrons can expect in the way of activities and food.

Click to play video: 'Art in the Garden celebrates local musicians and artists' Art in the Garden celebrates local musicians and artists
Art in the Garden celebrates local musicians and artists

Tourism Saskatoon rebrands as Discover Saskatoon

Tourism Saskatoon is undergoing a major overhaul, rebranding itself as Discover Saskatoon.

It comes out of a partnership agreement with the Saskatoon Tribal Council to honour the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s calls to action.

Discover Saskatoon chief executive Stephanie Clovechok describes what the partnership means and the opportunities it creates for Indigenous peoples.

Click to play video: 'Tourism Saskatoon rebrands to Discover Saskatoon' Tourism Saskatoon rebrands to Discover Saskatoon
Tourism Saskatoon rebrands to Discover Saskatoon

The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon

The Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation is taking place in Saskatoon on June 21.

It is also National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Shirley Isbister, president of Central Urban Métis Federation Inc., discusses the importance of the day and what it means to the community.

Click to play video: 'The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon' The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon
The importance of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation in Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 17

Hot days are ahead, with heat warnings in some regions.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 17' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 17
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 17
