Man facing charges after flight from police, cruiser hit in St. Catharines

A Thorold man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police and hitting a marked cruiser in St. Catharines Thursday morning.

Niagara police say the accused driver was initially pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign just before 9 a.m. in the area of Woodrow Street and Dunvegan Road.

Unable to produce a driver’s licence when asked, the man provided a false name and date of birth to an officer.

“When the officer questioned the driver further about his identity, the driver placed the car in drive and fled the traffic stop,” a Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.

The fleeing driver hit a police cruiser with his Cadillac before smashing it into a concrete pole.

The accused then exited the car and tried to flee from police in a nearby wooded area.

A 24-year-old is facing seven charges, including flight from an officer, disobeying a stop sign and failing to comply with probation.