Crime

Man facing charges after flight from police, cruiser hit in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 10:53 am
Niagara police say the accused driver was initially pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign just before 9 a.m. in the area of Woodrow Street and Dunvegan Road. View image in full screen
Niagara police say the accused driver was initially pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign just before 9 a.m. in the area of Woodrow Street and Dunvegan Road. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Thorold man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police and hitting a marked cruiser in St. Catharines Thursday morning.

Niagara police say the accused driver was initially pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign just before 9 a.m. in the area of Woodrow Street and Dunvegan Road.

Unable to produce a driver’s licence when asked, the man provided a false name and date of birth to an officer.

Male airlifted to hospital after crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

“When the officer questioned the driver further about his identity, the driver placed the car in drive and fled the traffic stop,” a Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.

The fleeing driver hit a police cruiser with his Cadillac before smashing it into a concrete pole.

The accused then exited the car and tried to flee from police in a nearby wooded area.

A 24-year-old is facing seven charges, including flight from an officer, disobeying a stop sign and failing to comply with probation.

