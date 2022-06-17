Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Tillsonburg: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 8:28 am
opp View image in full screen
On June 16, 2022, police posted to Twitter at 3:44 p.m. saying a collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Concession Street in Tillsonburg, Ont. OPP

Oxford OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Thursday.

Read more: Threatening letter and damaged Pride flags outside Tillsonburg business, owner ‘heartbroken’

The collision, between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, happened at the intersection of Broadway and Concession Street, police said in a tweet at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The intersection reopened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday following the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
