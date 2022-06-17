Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Tillsonburg: OPP

Oxford OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Thursday.
Read more: Threatening letter and damaged Pride flags outside Tillsonburg business, owner ‘heartbroken’
The collision, between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, happened at the intersection of Broadway and Concession Street, police said in a tweet at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Trending Stories
The intersection reopened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday following the investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments