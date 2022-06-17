Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Tillsonburg: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Thursday.

The collision, between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, happened at the intersection of Broadway and Concession Street, police said in a tweet at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The intersection reopened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday following the investigation.

UPDATE: Motorcycle operator airlifted to trauma hospital by @Ornge Please avoid the area while emergency services continue to investigate^pc pic.twitter.com/vkHWrzAqcx — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 16, 2022

