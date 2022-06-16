Menu

Consumer

LCBO encouraging champagne drinkers to ‘explore’ new brands amid Dom Pérignon shortage

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 8:18 pm
A person walks past an LCBO in Ottawa, Thursday March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
A person walks past an LCBO in Ottawa, Thursday March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is encouraging champagne drinkers to “explore” new brands amid a global shortage of one of the world’s most well-known brands.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, a LCBO spokesperson said demand for Dom Pérignon “continues to exceed supply at the moment.”

“Global demand for premium champagne products has significantly increased over the past two years, and vintage champagnes may not be able to ramp up production quickly to meet demand,” the email read.

The spokesperson said “at the moment,” Dom Pérignon is out of stock.

The spokesperson said while the availability of certain products “may fluctuate,” the LCBO continues to have a “good selection” of champagne and sparkling wine.

The LCBO said it is encouraging its customers to “explore and discover new brands.”

“In fact, we will have seven new champagnes at various price points entering the market in the next several months,” the spokesperson said. “This was a proactive measure taken by the LCBO to ensure that customers will have a broad selection to choose from.”

