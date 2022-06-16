Manitoba Hydro employees going on strike

Around 230 natural gas employees from Manitoba Hydro are set to strike, starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the Crown corporation, non-emergency services will be delayed due to a labour dispute, but contingency plans will ensure they are ready for any emergency situations.
Customers calling Manitoba Hydro for problems with their natural gas appliances will be directed to a local repair shop, and any water meter exchanges or inspections will be rescheduled.
Hydro says it will continue negotiations with employees to hopefully minimize the strike’s effect on customers.
