Canada

Manitoba Hydro employees going on strike

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 7:28 pm
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. Manitoba's Crown-owned energy utility is now forecasting a deficit because of ongoing dry conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. Manitoba's Crown-owned energy utility is now forecasting a deficit because of ongoing dry conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

Around 230 natural gas employees from Manitoba Hydro are set to strike, starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the Crown corporation, non-emergency services will be delayed due to a labour dispute, but contingency plans will ensure they are ready for any emergency situations.

Manitoba Hydro says more customers struggle to keep up with energy bills

Customers calling Manitoba Hydro for problems with their natural gas appliances will be directed to a local repair shop, and any water meter exchanges or inspections will be rescheduled.

Hydro says it will continue negotiations with employees to hopefully minimize the strike’s effect on customers.

