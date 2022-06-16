Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom movement’ organizer says rallies to run in Ottawa all summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government' Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government
WATCH ABOVE: Freeland says Ottawa convoy was 'agonizing' time for Canadians, government

Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.

Andrew MacGillivray, steering committee member for Veterans for Freedom, says in a YouTube video interview that it will hold a three-day conference in Ottawa next week, from Wednesday to Friday.

Veterans for Freedom describes itself on its website as a group made up of Canadian veterans working to “restore fundamental freedoms for all Canadians” and “uphold Canadian laws.”

Read more: ‘Freedom Convoy’ figure pleads guilty to mischief-related criminal charge

MacGillivray says its aim is to have the federal government repeal remaining mandates, reinstate federal workers who lost their jobs related to mandates and pay those workers for lost wages.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He says his group plans to hold a meeting with up to 17 MPs on Wednesday, who are mostly Conservative, and the next two days will be town hall events with key people in the “freedom movement.”

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Police deemed Ottawa convoy national security threat week before Emergencies Act' Trucker protests: Police deemed Ottawa convoy national security threat week before Emergencies Act
Trucker protests: Police deemed Ottawa convoy national security threat week before Emergencies Act – Mar 24, 2022

MacGillivray says it will set up a semi-permanent camp east of Ottawa called “Camp Eagle” and will be holding events all summer.

The “Freedom Convoy” protest, which occupied downtown streets for three weeks earlier this year, is still in recent memory for many Ottawa citizens.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Freedom Convoy tagfreedom convoy protest tagFreedom Convoy Ottawa tagcovid restrictions protest ottawa tagfreedom convoy protest ottawa tagfreedom movement tagfreedom movement ottawa tagvaccine mandate protest ottawa tagveterans for freedom tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers