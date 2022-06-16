Menu

Canada

Longueuil police arrest 2 in connection with January violent death

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 3:56 pm
Longueuil police say the case has been handed to the provincial Crown prosecutor's office. View image in full screen
Longueuil police say the case has been handed to the provincial Crown prosecutor's office. File/Global News

Police in Longueuil, Que., have arrested two people in connection with the violent death of Manon Boisvert.

The 54-year-old victim’s body was discovered inside a car in a parking lot this past January in the city on Montreal’s south shore.

At the time, police believed Boisvert was killed inside the vehicle and her body bore signs of violence. Investigators were seeking information from the public about her death.

Read more: Longueuil police seek public tips in their first homicide case of 2022

In a statement Thursday, police said a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with Boisvert’s death.

Trending Stories

“It is important to mention that our investigation established that the victim had been targeted and that it was not a victim chosen at random,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the pair are expected to face charges. The case has been handed to the provincial Crown prosecutor’s office.

— with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

