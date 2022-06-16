Indigenous family files complaint over elder’s hospital treatment; Island Health admits ‘racism occurs’

Send this page to someone via email

Alleged rough care of a Meares Island Indigenous man at Nanaimo General Hospital has prompted the family to file a complaint through the First Nations Health Authority.

Photos of severe bruising on Leo Manson Sr. allegedly depict how the elderly Indigenous man was handled by security staff, the Manson family said.

“I started taking pictures of the bruises on his arms, back and ribs and what looked like a rug burn on his tummy,” said Maxine Manson, Leo’s wife.

“It looked like he was really beaten up.”

View image in full screen A photo of Leo Manson Sr.’s bruising after alleged mistreatment at Nanaimo General Hospital. Submitted

The Manson family said Leo was strapped to a bed in the middle of the night after they had left, supposedly because he got out of bed when he was directed not to.

Leo was originally in the hospital for a nose bleed which wouldn’t stop and doctors were concerned with his blood loss – he was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

Island Health admits Manson did not receive proper care at the hospital.

“Island Health acknowledges that this patient did not receive culturally safe care. We are deeply concerned about the impact of this experience on the patient and their family,” wrote Island Health staff, in an email.

“We have connected with this patient’s family to listen and learn from their experience, and these conversations are ongoing. We are also in dialogue with leadership from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation to understand their concerns and to ensure our response goes beyond words and includes meaningful actions.”

When Maxine saw the severe bruising, she then turned to nursing staff asking what had happened.

She says she was met with silence.

“When they came into the room they wouldn’t answer me about what had happened,” Maxine told Global News.

“They gave him some water, left and then the doctor came in and saw the bruises.

“(The doctor) was shocked that Leo was treated that way and was really upset.”

View image in full screen Leo Manson Sr.’s injuries after he was allegedly strapped to his hospital bed. Submitted

The doctor then told Maxine that the treatment Leo received “should never have happened,” she said.

“I was so angry, so angry. I just sat there and cried in the hospital room,” Maxine said. “No one should be treated like that, especially when they are so sick and so vulnerable.”

While IH didn’t say Leo’s treatment was a direct cause of his heritage, staff did say, “Island Health acknowledges systemic Indigenous-specific racism occurs within our health authority. Our patients and communities can be assured we are taking action, and the steps that we are taking will continue to be guided by Indigenous leaders and communities.”

The Mansons are working closely with the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

Chief Elmer Frank is helping the family navigate through the incident.

“I am hoping we can get the message out there that very little has changed with respect to how First Nations (people) are treated (in hospital settings).”

“My initial reaction was frustration and anger. Our elders are already vulnerable and we want them to be treated with the utmost respect.”

Island Health has one Indigenous Liaison Nurse currently working at Nanaimo General Hospital and staff say a second nurse will be hired shortly.

However, that liaison nurse was not involved in Leo Manson Sr.’s care during this incident.

The incident and subsequent complaint took place on May 25.

