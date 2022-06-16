Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph and Wellington County.

The agency says that thunderstorms are likely to hit the area in the afternoon with the severity risk fading later in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says that potential hazards from a severe thunderstorm include wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and hail ranging in size from that of a nickel to a ping pong ball.

11:50am Severe thunderstorm warning for the cell nearing Borden. Watches also in place including a tornado watch for parts of eastern Ontario. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/LpL8PQ78i8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning from Environment Canada reads.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

A heat warning remains in effect for Guelph and Wellington County which extends to Waterloo Region as well.

The storm has been forecasted to hit a good portion of the province from Guelph to Ottawa, with a tornado warning in effect for the Ottawa and Cornwall areas.