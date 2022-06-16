Menu

Canada

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph and Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 12:51 pm
Massive fork lightning strike at night. Forked lightning bolt from the sky to the ground with trees silhouetted in the bottom of the picture and a blue night sky behind View image in full screen
A stock photo of a massive fork lightning strike at night. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph and Wellington County.

The agency says that thunderstorms are likely to hit the area in the afternoon with the severity risk fading later in the afternoon.

Read more: Tornado watch issued for Ottawa, parts of eastern Ontario

Environment Canada says that potential hazards from a severe thunderstorm include wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and hail ranging in size from that of a nickel to a ping pong ball.

Story continues below advertisement

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning from Environment Canada reads.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Read more: Heat warning issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph on Wednesday and Thursday

A heat warning remains in effect for Guelph and Wellington County which extends to Waterloo Region as well.

The storm has been forecasted to hit a good portion of the province from Guelph to Ottawa, with a tornado warning in effect for the Ottawa and Cornwall areas.

