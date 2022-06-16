SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Weekly Sask. update adds 17 COVID-19 deaths, including 15 from ‘previous weeks’

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 7:43 pm
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. File / Global News

With the addition of 17 deaths in its most recent epidemiological update, Saskatchewan’s official COVID-19-related death toll now stands at 1412.

Two of those deaths were recorded during the week of June 5-11.

The other 15 were added to the provincial records from previous weeks thanks to an “audit” which found “missing information” from between Sept. 28, 2021 and June 4, 2022, the province says.

One death in the 20-39 age group was reported.

All hospitalization indicators, meanwhile, are down week-over-week.

Currently, 165 people with COVID-19 are in hospital compared to 187 at the time of the last weekly report. The province says 51 of those admissions were a result of a COVID-19-related illness.

Six people are in ICU with COVID-19, down from 10 last week.

Lab-confirmed cases, though were up.

There were 394 infections confirmed after 285 were reported by the province last week.

Omicron accounts for all 94 cases analyzed during the reporting period through genome sequencing. BA.2 accounted for 90.4 per cent of those cases after making up 97.5 per cent of sequences cases last week. “Other sublineages” made up the other 9.6 per cent.

As for vaccination, 4,722 doses of vaccine were administered, down from 6,018 last week. The majority of those – 3,259 doses – were second boosters or fourth shots.

At least 222 people got their very first shot.

