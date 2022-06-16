Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued Thursday for Greater Toronto Area

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 11:50 am
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). View image in full screen
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). James Morrison-Collalto / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday.

The advisory, issued at 11:27 a.m., said conditions are “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.”

The weather agency said wind gusts of 90 km/h to 110 km/h are expected for Toronto during the afternoon.

They also said nickel to ping pong ball sized hail is also possible.

Read more: Tornado watch issued for Ottawa, parts of eastern Ontario

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon with the potential for quick intensification as they progress eastward,” Environment Canada wrote. “The risk for severe thunderstorms should diminish by late afternoon.”

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 31 C with the humidex making it feel more like 41. Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly to 24 C by the afternoon and a low of 19 C at night.

Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Thursday is the hottest day by far this month.

“That spells trouble,” Farnell said. “Because we have a cold front that’s going to interact with all of this heat and humidity, this energy in place and there is the risk of rotating storms. Supercells that could produce tornados.”

Meanwhile, Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario are under a tornado watch for Thursday afternoon after thunderstorms roll through the Greater Toronto Area and head east.

“A tornado or two will be possible this afternoon before the threat transitions to primarily wind,” Environment Canada said. “This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

The weather agency said those under the watches should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if threatening weather approaches.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

