World

How a Dutch agency prevented a Russian spy from infiltrating ICC

By Mike Corder The Associated Press
Posted June 16, 2022 11:51 am
A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it prevented a Russian spy using a false Brazilian identity from working as an intern at the International Criminal Court, which is investigating allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands said the 36-year-old man, identified as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, worked for Russia’s shadowy GRU agency and tried to gain access to the global court based in The Hague under the cover name of Viktor Muller Ferreira.

Read more: Russian agent accused of poisoning spy dead at 57

The agency said it uncovered his identity and informed the Netherlands’ immigration service in April that he was considered a national security threat.

“On these grounds, the intelligence officer was refused entry into the Netherlands in April and declared unacceptable. He was sent back to Brazil on the first flight out,” the agency, known by its acronym AIVD, said in a statement.

In March, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been accused of war crimes.

Read more: U.S. spy agencies reviewing own intelligence mistakes in Russian war on Ukraine

Court spokeswoman Sonia Robla said the ICC “was briefed by the Dutch authorities and is very thankful to the Netherlands for this important operation and more generally, for exposing security threats.”

She said that as the court’s host state, “the role of the Dutch authorities is key in the protection of the ICC headquarters. The ICC takes these threats very seriously and will continue to work and cooperate with the Netherlands.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagRussian Spy tagInternational Criminal Court tagThe Hague tagICC tag2022 russian invasion of ukraine tagRussia GRU tagGeneral Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands tagrussia war crime ukraine tagSergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov tag

