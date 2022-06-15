Regina Warehouse District hosting a city block party

On June 18 and 19, the people of Regina will be able to attend one of the biggest events of the summer.

From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, The Warehouse District is hosting a block party at the Centennial Mall for people of all ages to enjoy food, drinks and a number of contests and games.

Leasa Gibbons, the executive director for Regina’s Warehouse District, said the party spawned from a number of other popular events that took place in Regina.

“Out of COVID, we had a lot of events that had existed that we’re looking to kind of reboot,” said Gibbons. “Our food truck wars, which was wildly successful before the pandemic and our folks in the craft beer industry have done some things like the craft beer block party, so we thought why not bring all those great things together.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 10 breweries and distilleries lined up for the weekend, including the District Brewing Company.

“This weekend is going to be I think, the best time anybody’s had in like three years,” said Meghan Trenholm, director of marketing and communications and District Brewing.

For Trenholm, not only is it a chance to spend time with friends, but it’s also an opportunity to see what other breweries have been creating over the last few years.

“The pandemic has meant that we haven’t gotten to spend much time with our colleagues in the industry,” Trenholm said, as she explained how close all the craft producers in the city have become.

“I’m just really excited to be able to taste what everyone’s been up to.”

Outside of trying some of Regina’s best food and drink, people will also be able to play their favourite backyard games.

Leaning into the block party theme, families can enjoy corn-hole, carving watermelons, basketball, giant Jenga and more. There will also be music performances throughout the weekend.

“People really miss seeing other people” said Gibbons. “This is a great opportunity as we come back from the pandemic to all come together and do something that we do really well, which is that backyard party.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gibbons said she is most looking forward to the donut eating contest, where participants will see how many donuts they can eat before the ‘Experience Regina’ song is finished. A number of local celebrities will be participating in the contest and will be announced later this week.

The block party will have activities for adults, kids and families, and be free to enter all weekend.

1:52 Regina restaurants ready for Saskatchewan Roughrider’s home opener Regina restaurants ready for Saskatchewan Roughrider’s home opener