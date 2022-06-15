Fire at Dakota Plains health centre deemed arson, Manitoba RCMP say

Portage la Prairie RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect after a health centre on Dakota Plains First Nation went up in flames.
Police said they arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and once firefighters had extinguished the blaze, were told that the fire appeared to have been set deliberately.
No one was injured in the fire. RCMP continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
