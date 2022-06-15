Fire at Dakota Plains health centre deemed arson, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Portage la Prairie RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect after a health centre on Dakota Plains First Nation went up in flames.

Police said they arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and once firefighters had extinguished the blaze, were told that the fire appeared to have been set deliberately.

Portage #rcmpmb responded yesterday morning to a fire at the Dakota Plains Health Center which was deliberately set. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information in regards to this fire is asked to contact Portage RCMP @ 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/0NW7PBym0u — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 15, 2022

No one was injured in the fire. RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.