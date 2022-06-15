Rising gas prices putting pressure on Edmonton’s next budget

Send this page to someone via email

If you think filling up the gas tank of one vehicle is painful, imagine having to fill up more than 2,000.

The soaring price of gas is putting the squeeze on the City of Edmonton, as it grapples with how to pay for public transit vehicles’ fuel.

“The number of vehicles that use city fuel fluctuates seasonally,” explained Harmalkit Rai, with the City of Edmonton’s financial services department. “We have around 2,250 at any given time in our city fleet.”

Currently, the city is over its fuel budget for this year — which was set back in 2018 as part of the four-year budget — but Rai says there are ways to mitigate that spike and not pass the cost down to taxpayers this year.

“We are managing it within our internal budgets. We’re not looking at any tax levy increases at this time, or any reduction of services at this time. We’re managing it in our internal budgets for 2022.

“We do have a fuel hedge that we use here at the City of Edmonton,” Rai added. “We hedge half of our volume purchases

“That fuel hedge has proven to be quite affective: it’s offsetting and mitigating some of the fuel increases we’re seeing in the last few months.”

But the city will be keeping a close eye on fuel price trends as it heads into budget deliberations for the next four-year cycle.

“We do have our 2023-26 budget deliberations coming up later this fall and if there’s going to be any anticipated long-term increases in gas prices, that’s when we are probably going to be considering how it’s going to be impacting our long-term budgets,” Rai said.

Earlier in June, the Canadian national average for gas prices surpassed $2 per litre for the first time ever this year, according to GasBuddy and the CAA.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s average sat at $1.896.

Rai calls the rapid jump in costs “an abnormality.”

“We probably haven’t experienced a fuel price increase this quick and this substantial in any recent years over our 2019-2022 budget.”

