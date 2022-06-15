Menu

Canada

Rising gas prices putting pressure on Edmonton’s next budget

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Gas prices could impact City of Edmonton’s bottom line' Gas prices could impact City of Edmonton’s bottom line
The City of Edmonton says it is able to manage the current jump at the gas pump and how it affects its fleet of more than 2,000 vehicles for now, so taxes aren't going up or services cut — but down the road, that could change. Kendra Slugoski explains.

If you think filling up the gas tank of one vehicle is painful, imagine having to fill up more than 2,000.

The soaring price of gas is putting the squeeze on the City of Edmonton, as it grapples with how to pay for public transit vehicles’ fuel.

“The number of vehicles that use city fuel fluctuates seasonally,” explained Harmalkit Rai, with the City of Edmonton’s financial services department. “We have around 2,250 at any given time in our city fleet.”

Read more: Surge in gas prices pushing ride-hailing, taxi drivers on edge: ‘Very difficult’

Currently, the city is over its fuel budget for this year — which was set back in 2018 as part of the four-year budget — but Rai says there are ways to mitigate that spike and not pass the cost down to taxpayers this year.

“We are managing it within our internal budgets. We’re not looking at any tax levy increases at this time, or any reduction of services at this time. We’re managing it in our internal budgets for 2022.

“We do have a fuel hedge that we use here at the City of Edmonton,” Rai added. “We hedge half of our volume purchases

“That fuel hedge has proven to be quite affective: it’s offsetting and mitigating some of the fuel increases we’re seeing in the last few months.”

But the city will be keeping a close eye on fuel price trends as it heads into budget deliberations for the next four-year cycle.

“We do have our 2023-26 budget deliberations coming up later this fall and if there’s going to be any anticipated long-term increases in gas prices, that’s when we are probably going to be considering how it’s going to be impacting our long-term budgets,” Rai said.

Read more: Edmonton debuts fleet of new electric buses

Earlier in June, the Canadian national average for gas prices surpassed $2 per litre for the first time ever this year, according to GasBuddy and the CAA.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s average sat at $1.896.

Read more: Gas prices are at record highs. How the cost of fuel for 5 cars has changed

Rai calls the rapid jump in costs “an abnormality.”

“We probably haven’t experienced a fuel price increase this quick and this substantial in any recent years over our 2019-2022 budget.”

 

