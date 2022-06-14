Police in North Okanagan searching for missing Alberta teen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Public help is being requested as police search for a missing Alberta teen who may be in the North Okanagan.

According to the RCMP, Leah Pahlke, 16, was reported missing from her home in Innisfail on the morning of June 12.

Police say she has not been seen or heard from since, and that investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon.

Pahlke is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Pahlke, or have information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:21 Body of missing 11-year-old boy Draven Graham recovered from Scugog River in Lindsay, Ont. Body of missing 11-year-old boy Draven Graham recovered from Scugog River in Lindsay, Ont.