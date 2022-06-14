Menu

Canada

Police in North Okanagan searching for missing Alberta teen

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 8:25 pm
According to the RCMP, the 16-year-old was reported missing from her home in Innisfail on the morning of June 12. View image in full screen
According to the RCMP, the 16-year-old was reported missing from her home in Innisfail on the morning of June 12. Vernon RCMP

Public help is being requested as police search for a missing Alberta teen who may be in the North Okanagan.

According to the RCMP, Leah Pahlke, 16, was reported missing from her home in Innisfail on the morning of June 12.

Read more: Woman with dementia abducted in stolen vehicle found safe: Winnipeg Police

Police say she has not been seen or heard from since, and that investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon.

Trending Stories

Pahlke is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Pahlke, or have information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

