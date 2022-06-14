Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Flamborough crash: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Flamborough, Ont.

It happened on Brock Road between Regional Road 97 and Concession 8 shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, when media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst says the car went off the road and struck a hydro pole.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was the only person in the vehicle.

He’s been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ernst said Brock Road will be closed in the area for several hours while the investigation is ongoing.

2022-06-14 15:13:37 COLLISION : #Flamborough BROCK RD CLOSED BETWEEN REGIONAL RD 97 AND CONCESSION 8 #HamOnt — HPS_Traffic (@hps_traffic) June 14, 2022

Advertisement