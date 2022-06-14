Menu

Canada

Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Flamborough crash: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 14, 2022 4:23 pm
A Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a male driver has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Flamborough on Tuesday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Flamborough, Ont.

It happened on Brock Road between Regional Road 97 and Concession 8 shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, when media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst says the car went off the road and struck a hydro pole.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was the only person in the vehicle.

He’s been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ernst said Brock Road will be closed in the area for several hours while the investigation is ongoing.

