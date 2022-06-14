New Brunswick NDP leader announces resignation 8 months into job

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of the New Brunswick NDP says he is resigning just eight months after he was acclaimed to the job.

Mackenzie Thomason says his resignation will take effect June 28.

View image in full screen Leader of the New Brunswick NDP, Mackenzie Thomason, who announced his resignation Tuesday, is shown in this undated handout image provided June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of Mackenzie Thomason

Thomason, who faces an automatic review of his leadership next month, says he is stepping down because he believes he won’t get the level of support he needs to push the party forward.

The 24-year-old former interim party leader was acclaimed permanent leader last September.

Thomason’s decision comes amid party infighting over his leadership.

The NDP failed to win a seat in the 2020 provincial election and hasn’t elected a member to the legislature since 2003.

