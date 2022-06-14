Menu

Politics

New Brunswick NDP leader announces resignation 8 months into job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Cost of living and health care top issues as N.B. Legislature rises for summer' Cost of living and health care top issues as N.B. Legislature rises for summer
The busiest sitting of the New Brunswick Legislature since 1999 wrapped up on Friday. And as the mountain of legislation moved through the house, health care and the rising cost of living have dominated the political debate. Silas Brown has more.

The leader of the New Brunswick NDP says he is resigning just eight months after he was acclaimed to the job.

Mackenzie Thomason says his resignation will take effect June 28.

Leader of the New Brunswick NDP, Mackenzie Thomason, who announced his resignation Tuesday, is shown in this undated handout image provided June 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Leader of the New Brunswick NDP, Mackenzie Thomason, who announced his resignation Tuesday, is shown in this undated handout image provided June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of Mackenzie Thomason

Thomason, who faces an automatic review of his leadership next month, says he is stepping down because he believes he won’t get the level of support he needs to push the party forward.

The 24-year-old former interim party leader was acclaimed permanent leader last September.

Read more: Cost of living and health care top issues as N.B. Legislature rises for the summer

Thomason’s decision comes amid party infighting over his leadership.

The NDP failed to win a seat in the 2020 provincial election and hasn’t elected a member to the legislature since 2003.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
