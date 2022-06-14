Kingston raises more than $170K in fines since launching red light cameras

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of commuters rushing to get across the City of Kingston have found a surprise in the mail: a $325 ticket.

Global News has learned the city has raked in more than $170,000 in fines since launching red light cameras in March.

“Between March 1 and May 29 of this year, 524 charges have been issued,” said Marissa Mascaro, Kingston’s manager of transportation.

The fines come from drivers running red lights in the seven locations where Kingston has installed the cameras.

The program was brought in to curb the number of drivers running red lights, especially at high-accident intersections.

Mascaro said that from a policing perspective, the program has been a huge success.

“The police are supportive. Obviously, this is a tool that complements police enforcement activities as well,” Mascaro said.

The city said it’s too early to see if the cameras have actually had an effect on driver behaviour.

Yet it’s safe to say that 524 fines are likely to have gotten people’s attention.

