Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston raises more than $170K in fines since launching red light cameras

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 10:18 am
The City of Kingston has generated more than $170,000 since launching its red light program. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston has generated more than $170,000 since launching its red light program. Global News

Hundreds of commuters rushing to get across the City of Kingston have found a surprise in the mail: a $325 ticket.

Global News has learned the city has raked in more than $170,000 in fines since launching red light cameras in March.

“Between March 1 and May 29 of this year, 524 charges have been issued,” said Marissa Mascaro, Kingston’s manager of transportation.

The fines come from drivers running red lights in the seven locations where Kingston has installed the cameras.

Read more: City of Kingston installs ‘seabins’ to clean plastics from Lake Ontario

The program was brought in to curb the number of drivers running red lights, especially at high-accident intersections.

Trending Stories

Mascaro said that from a policing perspective, the program has been a huge success.

Story continues below advertisement

“The police are supportive. Obviously, this is a tool that complements police enforcement activities as well,” Mascaro said.

The city said it’s too early to see if the cameras have actually had an effect on driver behaviour.

Yet it’s safe to say that 524 fines are likely to have gotten people’s attention.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., palliative dog rescue hosts sixth annual “Running of the Chihuahuas”' Kingston, Ont., palliative dog rescue hosts sixth annual “Running of the Chihuahuas”
Kingston, Ont., palliative dog rescue hosts sixth annual “Running of the Chihuahuas”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagcity of kingston tagRed light Cameras tagRed Lights tagTraffic Fines tagRed Light Cameras Kingston tagred light fines tagred lights kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers