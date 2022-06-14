Photo exhibit documenting the war in Ukraine opens at Hamilton City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamiltonians will have an opportunity to see what life is like amid the war in Ukraine through a photo exhibit opening at city hall on Tuesday.

The pictures will feature recent content from the front lines as well as scenes of how residents in the war-torn country’s municipalities are coping with living among crushed buildings and burnt-out vehicles.

Exhibit organizer and managing partner at the Cotton Factory Rob Zeidler says the photos were first put together and curated from a gallery located in Tallinn, Estonia and brought to Canada by a staffer from the Odesa Photo Days Festival.

“It’s Ukrainian photographers … who have recorded the war in Ukraine, both when it first started in 2014 and the most recent invasion starting on February 24th,” Zeidler told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“So … it’s not gory, but they’re certainly very poignant photos of the destruction that have been caused in this attack on Ukraine.”

Zeidler hopes the showcase, which runs for two weeks until June 28, will help get people donating to the cause and help Ukrainians struggling from the conflict.

The community is being invited to bring a black ribbon to Bayfront Park between sunrise and sunset to hang on Latvia’s Centennial oak tree.

