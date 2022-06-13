Shuswap put on flood watch, Okanagan Similkameen on high stream advisory

Lakes, rivers and creeks in the Okanagan have risen in the last few days due to heavy rains. This is a trend that will continue through the week.

“Typically in the month of June in the Central Okanagan we would see about 40 to 45 mm moisture throughout the entire month but right now we have a special weather statement for 20 to 40 mm of rain,” said meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

“It looks like the North Okanagan Shuswap could get closer to that 30 mm mark.”

That rain will bring Okanagan Lake to full pool. Environment Canada reports the lake level is at 342.430 metres, and full pool is 341.88 metres. However, officials say it may be no cause for concern.

“We will be going above full pool and I think there’s a lot of concern when that happens and it’s very understandable,” said Shaun Reimer, section head for Public Safety and Protection.

“After 2017, as soon as we start going above full pool people get worried. But, at the same time there has been many years we have gone above full pool and no one even noticed.”

The floods in 2017 were devastating and displaced numerous communities in the B.C. Interior. There were record high inflows to Kalamalka Lake and Okanagan Lake.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Okanagan and Similkameen; warning that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly. No major flooding is expected, but the Shuswap region has been put on flood watch.

“The concern for flooding is because we have a very high elevated snow pack still at this time of year,” said Quinlan.

“So when we get rain on top of that, it does cause the snow to come out of the snow pack and in some areas we have 200-300 mm of moisture locked in that snow. So that could down quite quickly on top of the rain already falling.”

In West Kelowna, residents are being offered sandbags and sand as a precaution to prepare for flooding possibilities.

