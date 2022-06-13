Menu

Canada

OPP divers locate body of missing Lindsay, Ont. boy Draven Graham in Scugog River: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 5:36 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., located the body of Draven Graham, 11, in the Scugog River on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., located the body of Draven Graham, 11, in the Scugog River on June 13, 2022. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

The body of a missing 11-year-old Lindsay, Ont., boy was recovered from Scugog River on Monday afternoon, police say.

A search for Draven Graham was launched on Sunday afternoon after the boy’s father reported him missing from their Queen Street home in Lindsay around 3 p.m.

Read more: Search expands in Lindsay, Ont. for missing 11-year-old boy Draven Graham

The search continued overnight and into Monday with a number of police forces, firefighters and volunteers scouring the area, including Scugog River.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service Sgt. Deb Hagarty, the OPP’s dive team (underwater search and recovery unit) located the boy deceased in the river around 3:30 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected,” said Sgt. Deb Hagarty in a video Tweet issued at 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Hagarty thanked all involved in the extensive search.

“Everyone involved has a heavy heart at this time,” she said. “We encourage each of you to support the family while allowing them to grieve at this time. Anyone else affected by this news is encouraged to seek the required supports.”

During the search police were asked residents to check their properties. Draven was autistic and was known to hide and had “limited verbal skills” and had a “sensory irritation to touch,” police stated on Monday morning.

more to come. 

