Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are investigating human remains that were discovered by a kayaker on a bank of Lake Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.

Police said the remains were found in a spot accessible only by boat in the Grand Marais area.

A forensic anthropologist has determined the remains are human, RCMP said, and the investigation continues while awaiting an autopsy.

Advertisement