15-year-old girl is the fifth charged amid investigations into threats at Hamilton schools

Hamilton police (HPS) have revealed a fifth arrest connected to a series of threats written on fixtures at different city schools over the past few weeks.

On Monday, investigators say a 15-year-old girl faces a charge for a threat posted on a bathroom wall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary in Ancaster, Ont., in late May.

In a letter to parents on May 30, principal Carmelo Barone told guardians they were investigating that message and an unrelated incident in which a video surfaced showing a Bishop Tonnos student loading an apparent airsoft BB gun.

“No threat was made in the video, nor was the school mentioned,” Barone wrote.

So far, five teens are facing charges in connection with as many of the threats.

On June 10, HPS charged a 14-year-old boy with uttering a threat to cause death. Seven days earlier, June 3, a 19-year-old was charged for a similar incident at Westdale Secondary School.

A 14-year-old female was charged with mischief for a note left at St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School on June 2 as was a 17-year-old male for a threat to Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

Investigators do not believe any of the more than a dozen threats are connected to or prompted by any social media challenge.

The probe is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.