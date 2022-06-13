Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old girl is the fifth charged amid investigations into threats at Hamilton schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 4:38 pm
Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary school in Ancaster. View image in full screen
Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary school in Ancaster. Google Maps

Hamilton police (HPS) have revealed a fifth arrest connected to a series of threats written on fixtures at different city schools over the past few weeks.

On Monday, investigators say a 15-year-old girl faces a charge for a threat posted on a bathroom wall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary in Ancaster, Ont., in late May.

In a letter to parents on May 30, principal Carmelo Barone told guardians they were investigating that message and an unrelated incident in which a video surfaced showing a Bishop Tonnos student loading an apparent airsoft BB gun.

“No threat was made in the video, nor was the school mentioned,” Barone wrote.

Read more: 14-year-old charged amid ongoing investigations into threats at Hamilton schools

So far, five teens are facing charges in connection with as many of the threats.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On June 10, HPS charged a 14-year-old boy with uttering a threat to cause death. Seven days earlier, June 3, a 19-year-old was charged for a similar incident at Westdale Secondary School.

A 14-year-old female was charged with mischief for a note left at St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School on June 2 as was a 17-year-old male for a threat to Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

Investigators do not believe any of the more than a dozen threats are connected to or prompted by any social media challenge.

The probe is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'U.S. DOJ to crack down on criminal gun trafficking pipelines, Garland says' U.S. DOJ to crack down on criminal gun trafficking pipelines, Garland says
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagBomb Threat tagAncaster tagHWDSB tagHWCDSB tagSchool Threats tagShooting threat taghamilton public school threats tagbishop tonnos secondary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers