Canada

70 nicotine patches seized by staff at federal prison in New Brunswick

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 2:24 pm
dorchester pen View image in full screen
Correctional Services Canada says about $12,000 in contraband items were seized at the Dorchester Penitentiary. Global News File

Correctional Services Canada is investigating after a package containing unauthorized items was seized at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

In a release Monday, CSC says the package seized in the prison’s medium-security unit on June 6, 2022, included 70 nicotine patches.

It said the “institutional value” of the items was $12,000.

“CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release said.

The institution says the investigation is ongoing.

