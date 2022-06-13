70 nicotine patches seized by staff at federal prison in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Services Canada is investigating after a package containing unauthorized items was seized at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

In a release Monday, CSC says the package seized in the prison’s medium-security unit on June 6, 2022, included 70 nicotine patches.

It said the “institutional value” of the items was $12,000.

“CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release said.

The institution says the investigation is ongoing.