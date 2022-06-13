Menu

Canada

Quebec language law could push young Jews to leave Quebec, B’nai Brith says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 12:55 pm
Members of the Montreal Jewish community attend a Memorial Vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack in Montreal on Monday, October 29, 2018. View image in full screen
Members of the Montreal Jewish community attend a Memorial Vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack in Montreal on Monday, October 29, 2018. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A prominent Jewish organization is speaking out against Quebec’s new language law, saying it will make it harder to recruit rabbis and could push Jewish people to leave the province.

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn says he’s concerned that many Jewish immigrants, including elderly people from Ukraine and the former Soviet Union, will no longer be able to access services in English.

Read more: English Montreal School Board files legal challenge against Bill 96

Marvin Rotrand of B’nai Brith’s league for human rights says the new law will also make it harder to recruit rabbis from outside the province because it tightens an exemption that allows them to send their children to English-language Jewish schools.

The former city councillor said the combination of the language law and the earlier secularism bill, which restricts some public servants from wearing religious symbols, could push many of the community’s younger members to leave the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec’s Bill 96 officially becomes law, French language minister named

The language law, known as Bill 96, imposes stricter language rules for workplaces, tightens access to English junior colleges and limits who can receive government communication and services in languages other than French.

While there are exceptions for health, public safety, and for people who have historic rights to English education, Rotrand says many members of the Jewish community won’t qualify and could lose access to English services.

Click to play video: 'Amid anxiety from Quebec’s Bill 96, a Montreal private school announces Grade 12 program' Amid anxiety from Quebec’s Bill 96, a Montreal private school announces Grade 12 program
© 2022 The Canadian Press
