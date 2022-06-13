Rajan Sawhney announces bid for UCP leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Another candidate has announced their intention to seek the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

Rajan Sawhney said Monday morning she is running to be the leader of the UCP to move Alberta forward.

“I am an economist. I fiddle with numbers to find out what will happen. I’m not an accountant who looks at numbers to see what happened,” Sawhney said from the Alberta legislature grounds.

Sawhney said if elected leader, she would launch an independent public inquiry into Alberta’s COVID-19 pandemic response. She said this inquiry would address ways to support Albertans struggling financially, ways to support the mental health of Albertans — particularly children — and how to best prepare for future pandemics.

Born and raised in northeast Calgary, Sawhney was first elected in 2019 as the MLA for Calgary-North East. She had been serving as Transportation minister since July 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: UCP backbencher Leela Aheer throws hat into leadership race

Sawhney is the second member of Premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet to throw their name into the running for UCP leadership. Late last month, former Finance minister Travis Toews stepped down from his portfolio to enter the leadership race.

In mid-May, Kenney announced his intention to step down as UCP leader after receiving 51.4 per cent support in his leadership review vote. While it was enough under party rules to remain at the helm, Kenney said that was not adequate support to continue on as party leader.

After a lengthy caucus meeting the next day, it was decided that Kenney would stay on as leader until a new leader is chosen.

5:20 Post-leadership review: next steps for Alberta’s UCP Post-leadership review: next steps for Alberta’s UCP – May 22, 2022

Toews, UCP backbencher Brian Jean, former Wildrose party Leader Danielle Smith, Independent MLA Todd Loewen, Amisk Mayor Bill Rock and UCP backbencher Leela Aheer have all announced their intentions to run for leadership of the UCP.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Tom Vernon, Global News.

More to come…