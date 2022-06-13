Menu

Crime

Victim assaulted, robbed on Peterborough south-end trail: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 2:06 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police seek a man who assaulted an individual on a trail in the city's south end. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a robbery on a trail on Friday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a trail in the area between Crawford Drive and the Queensway in the city’s south end for a reported robbery.

The victim reported that he was approached by a man and was then punched in the face. The suspect also stole the victim’s lunchbox.

Trending Stories

The suspect was described to police as having brown hair and wearing a hat, a black sweater and dirty jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

