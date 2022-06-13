Menu

Crime

Two teens arrested for having weapons at Brandon fair

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:40 am
A Brandon Police vehicle.
A Brandon Police vehicle. Global News / File

Police were called about two separate weapon incidents involving teenagers at the Manitoba Summer Fair in Brandon on the weekend.

The first incident, police said, involved a 15-year-old boy found with a concealed machete. The boy had allegedly been bear-sprayed by an unknown man who fled the scene before officers arrived. The boy refused to name his attacker.

Security at the fair also detained a 17-year-old boy who allegedly flashed a handgun he had in his waistband.

Police said they recovered a BB gun which was a replica of a Glock 19.

The Manitoba Summer Fair, which ran from June 8 to June 12 at the Keystone Centre, is one of the city’s longest-running events, established in the 1880s.

Click to play video: 'Royal Manitoba Winter Fair cancels animal scramble amid rising pressure' Royal Manitoba Winter Fair cancels animal scramble amid rising pressure
Royal Manitoba Winter Fair cancels animal scramble amid rising pressure – Mar 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
