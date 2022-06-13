Two teens arrested for having weapons at Brandon fair

Police were called about two separate weapon incidents involving teenagers at the Manitoba Summer Fair in Brandon on the weekend.
The first incident, police said, involved a 15-year-old boy found with a concealed machete. The boy had allegedly been bear-sprayed by an unknown man who fled the scene before officers arrived. The boy refused to name his attacker.
Security at the fair also detained a 17-year-old boy who allegedly flashed a handgun he had in his waistband.
Police said they recovered a BB gun which was a replica of a Glock 19.
The Manitoba Summer Fair, which ran from June 8 to June 12 at the Keystone Centre, is one of the city’s longest-running events, established in the 1880s.
