BB gun fired at people walking past business in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Someone was firing a BB gun at people in the Preston area of Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to the main strip near King Street East and Westminster Drive South at around 8 p.m. on Saturday after the incident was reported.

Read more: Police seek man after assault on girl reported in Cambridge

Police say it had been reported that a man in a building was firing a BB gun at people as they walked outside a business.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Man caught allegedly attempting to remove bleachers from park in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, with a thin build.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage from the area or information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.