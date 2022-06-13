Menu

Money

Crypto market value falls below US$1 trillion as bitcoin hits 18-month low

By Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Posted June 13, 2022 10:35 am
Creators of a flashy new crypto token rode the wave of popularity from Netflix's hit show "Squid Game" before making off with more than $3.5 million worth of investors' money. In light of the apparent high-profile scam, Anne Gaviola has more on what you need to know if you're thinking of investing in cryptocurrency – Nov 4, 2021

The value of the cryptocurrency market on Monday fell below US$1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, according to data site CoinMarketCap, reaching as low as $926 billion.

The global cryptocurrency market peaked at US$2.9 trillion in November 2021, but it has faltered so far this year.

It has lost US$1 trillion in value in the last two months alone as investors ditched riskier assets in the face of high inflation and fears that interest rate raises by central banks will hamper growth.

Read more: Bear market? Inflation, rate hike fears send U.S. stocks lower

The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was down more than 10 per cent on the day, falling to an 18-month low of US$23,750. It is down by around 50 per cent so far this year. Smaller coin ether fell over 15 per cent to US$1,210.

“As inflation proves to be an even trickier opponent to beat than expected, Bitcoin and Ether are continuing to get a severe bruising in the ring,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“They are prime victims of the flight away from risky assets as investors fret about spiraling consumer prices around the world.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Tom Wilson)

