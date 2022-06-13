Menu

Entertainment

Michael Bublé to perform in Alberta come October

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 10:19 am
File: Michael Buble shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March 25, 2018. View image in full screen
File: Michael Buble shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Grammy-winning Canadian singer Michael Bublé is headed west on his Higher concert tour in the fall.

The musician announced tour dates for both Calgary along with Edmonton. Eleven Canadian stops will complete the tour slated to begin at the beginning of October.

Bublé had teased his fans on social media with a simple photo caption of Canadian flag emojis and the word, “tomorrow” on Sunday morning.

Bublé will play in Calgary on Oct. 4 then head north to Edmonton to play on Oct. 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. MT.

