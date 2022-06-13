Michael Bublé to perform in Alberta come October

Grammy-winning Canadian singer Michael Bublé is headed west on his Higher concert tour in the fall.
The musician announced tour dates for both Calgary along with Edmonton. Eleven Canadian stops will complete the tour slated to begin at the beginning of October.
Bublé had teased his fans on social media with a simple photo caption of Canadian flag emojis and the word, “tomorrow” on Sunday morning.
Bublé will play in Calgary on Oct. 4 then head north to Edmonton to play on Oct. 5.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. MT.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments