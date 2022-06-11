District of Tofino workers ready to strike

Send this page to someone via email

After hitting an impasse in negotiations, District of Tofino workers voted to strike, Canadian Union of Public Employees officials said.

“It is disappointing the District of Tofino is not understanding employee concerns,” Stacy Watton said, CUPE 118’s president.

“We have no choice but to take a stand now to ensure the long-term sustainability of public services for the Tofino community.”

Tofino employees have been without a contract since June 1, 2020.

The union hopes the district will respect employees and that a reasonable agreement can be achieved before services are disrupted.

“Tofino employees helped support residents through difficult times over the last two years caused by COVID-19 and its economic impacts,” Watton said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now that the world has emerged from the pandemic and Tofino looks forward to a prosperous future. District workers need a new contract that recognizes our CUPE 118 members’ commitment to the community they and their families are a part of.”

The District of Tofino CUPE 118 Bargaining Unit has 30 total members, who provide vital public services to both residents and visitors.

“No one wants a strike at the beginning of Tofino’s peak tourist season, but our members can’t accept a contract that will make life more difficult for their families and harder for the district to recruit and retain staff,” said Watton.

“Costs of living continue to increase, and Tofino is already an expensive place to live. All we are looking for is a new collective agreement that keeps up with rising prices and makes sure working conditions sustain good family supporting jobs.”

The union has a meeting with the BC Labour Relations Board on June 27 and 28.

5:19 Sea-to-Sky transit strike at an impasse Sea-to-Sky transit strike at an impasse – Jun 2, 2022