Crime

OPP identify 91-year-old victim of fatal Malahide Township collision

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 10, 2022 5:41 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019.

Elgin County OPP have released the identity of the victim of a two-vehicle collision in Malahide Township on Monday.

The two-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line took place around 12:40 p.m., first responders said.

Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: 91-year-old passenger dies after collision in Malahide Township: OPP

Police say a passenger, Berneice Farquhar, 91, from Thames Centre, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

OPP say further updates will be provided when they become available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
