OPP identify 91-year-old victim of fatal Malahide Township collision

Elgin County OPP have released the identity of the victim of a two-vehicle collision in Malahide Township on Monday.

The two-vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line took place around 12:40 p.m., first responders said.

Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were taken to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police say a passenger, Berneice Farquhar, 91, from Thames Centre, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

OPP say further updates will be provided when they become available.

