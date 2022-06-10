Menu

Crime

Youth in custody after several young people pepper sprayed in west London, Ont.: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 10, 2022 5:28 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Vector DSGNR via Getty Images

A youth from London, Ont., was taken into custody Friday after police say several young people were hit with pepper spray in the city’s southwest.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 700-block of Wonderland Road South, just south of Commissioners Road, police said.

Officers had received a report of a disturbance involving several people, and say their investigation revealed a group of youths had been pepper sprayed.

Police have revealed few details – it’s not clear how many people were involved in the disturbance, or how many were pepper sprayed.

According to police, the group was assessed by paramedics and no serious injuries were reported.

A male youth was arrested nearby police said. His age has not been released, and police say their investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Downtown-area incident sees several youth pepper-sprayed, teen arrested: London police

It’s the second incident to be reported by police this week involving youths and pepper spray.

A disturbance at Maitland and King streets near H.B. Beal Secondary School late Wednesday morning saw at least three teens pepper sprayed and one struck with a baton, police said.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in that incident and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon.

The accused, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is set to appear in court July 18, police said.

