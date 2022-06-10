Menu

Health

‘Lies’: Parents of B.C. boy who died say medical records and care report don’t match

By John Hua Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 10:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents of Jaxon Glubis say medical records don’t match' Parents of Jaxon Glubis say medical records don’t match
The parents of Jaxon Glubis say now that they've had time to go through the two sets of records about their son's treatment, they've found some major inconsistencies. John Hua reports.

Cinzia Rossi thought it was hard to imagine feeling anything worse than the tragic and unexpected loss of a child.

That was until she read Fraser Health’s Patient Care Quality Office Review about the care her eight-year-old son received at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just before his death.

“I will be forever heartbroken and disgusted that they come back with lies,” Rossi told Global News.

Jaxon Glubis had a rare tangle of blood vessels, called an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

At some point, it ruptured causing a brain bleed.

Jaxon died of hematoma at the BC Children’s Hospital on Dec. 28, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Family of Jaxon Glubis outraged with Fraser Health report into son’s death' Family of Jaxon Glubis outraged with Fraser Health report into son’s death
Family of Jaxon Glubis outraged with Fraser Health report into son’s death

The question that will always haunt his parents is: did the rupture happen the day they first rushed Jaxon to the emergency room?

“It’s retraumatizing. Over and over and over again,” Rossi said.

Read more: ‘Outright lies’: 8-year-old boy’s family on review of care at Abbotsford hospital before he died

Details of the internal review by Fraser Health do not seem to match the records from the Dec. 27 visit.

The review states “from the time he came into the hospital for his assessment, Jaxon’s headache went away.”

Trending Stories

However, the doctor’s report states: “Jaxon had sudden onset of headache to the right forehead, Vomited one time and said head feels mildly better.”

Rossi said the most hurtful response in the review was about her request for a CT scan that day.

The review states: ”Upon review of our documents, the doctor gave the option for a CT scan of Jaxon’s head as part of the initial assessment.

“After a fulsome discussion…Jaxon’s mother and the doctor decided that the CT scan would be postponed.”

Rossi said reading that ripped her apart.

“There was no discussion. There certainly was no option,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Jaxon Glubis death: Health authority accused of hiding behind privacy laws' Jaxon Glubis death: Health authority accused of hiding behind privacy laws
Jaxon Glubis death: Health authority accused of hiding behind privacy laws – Jun 2, 2022

In Jaxon’s medical records there is no mention of a CT scan at all.

“Not only was that response a gross misrepresentation of events that occurred. They were outright lies,” Rossi added.

Read more: ‘Flabbergasted’: B.C. denies family authorization to give Jaxon’s care info to media

Fraser Health is still refusing to discuss Jaxon’s case on camera, despite his parent’s written consent to do so.

“This was not an investigation for truth and transparency. This was a cover-up to save face,” Rossi said.

“They continue to disrespect my son, his worth, his short life and his voice.”

Rossi asked how anyone is supposed to have faith in a process that is willing to put the blame on a grieving mother for making a choice about her beloved son when she knows that choice was never offered.

Click to play video: 'Grieving families left to navigate health complaints system' Grieving families left to navigate health complaints system
Grieving families left to navigate health complaints system – May 30, 2022
