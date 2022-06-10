‘Lies’: Parents of B.C. boy who died say medical records and care report don’t match

Send this page to someone via email

Cinzia Rossi thought it was hard to imagine feeling anything worse than the tragic and unexpected loss of a child.

That was until she read Fraser Health’s Patient Care Quality Office Review about the care her eight-year-old son received at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just before his death.

“I will be forever heartbroken and disgusted that they come back with lies,” Rossi told Global News.

Jaxon Glubis had a rare tangle of blood vessels, called an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

At some point, it ruptured causing a brain bleed.

Jaxon died of hematoma at the BC Children’s Hospital on Dec. 28, 2021.

2:44 Family of Jaxon Glubis outraged with Fraser Health report into son’s death Family of Jaxon Glubis outraged with Fraser Health report into son’s death

The question that will always haunt his parents is: did the rupture happen the day they first rushed Jaxon to the emergency room?

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s retraumatizing. Over and over and over again,” Rossi said.

Details of the internal review by Fraser Health do not seem to match the records from the Dec. 27 visit.

The review states “from the time he came into the hospital for his assessment, Jaxon’s headache went away.”

However, the doctor’s report states: “Jaxon had sudden onset of headache to the right forehead, Vomited one time and said head feels mildly better.”

Rossi said the most hurtful response in the review was about her request for a CT scan that day.

The review states: ”Upon review of our documents, the doctor gave the option for a CT scan of Jaxon’s head as part of the initial assessment.

“After a fulsome discussion…Jaxon’s mother and the doctor decided that the CT scan would be postponed.”

Rossi said reading that ripped her apart.

“There was no discussion. There certainly was no option,” she said.

2:32 Jaxon Glubis death: Health authority accused of hiding behind privacy laws Jaxon Glubis death: Health authority accused of hiding behind privacy laws – Jun 2, 2022

In Jaxon’s medical records there is no mention of a CT scan at all.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not only was that response a gross misrepresentation of events that occurred. They were outright lies,” Rossi added.

Fraser Health is still refusing to discuss Jaxon’s case on camera, despite his parent’s written consent to do so.

“This was not an investigation for truth and transparency. This was a cover-up to save face,” Rossi said.

“They continue to disrespect my son, his worth, his short life and his voice.”

Rossi asked how anyone is supposed to have faith in a process that is willing to put the blame on a grieving mother for making a choice about her beloved son when she knows that choice was never offered.

3:02 Grieving families left to navigate health complaints system Grieving families left to navigate health complaints system – May 30, 2022