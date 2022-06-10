Menu

Crime

Vaughan, Ont. woman charged in connection with fatal Brampton collision: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 3:18 pm
The scene of the crash at Main Street and Vodden Street East in Brampton Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Main Street and Vodden Street East in Brampton Thursday morning. Phil Fraboni / Global News

A woman from Vaughan, Ont., has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Brampton, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said officers received a report on Thursday at around 8:20 a.m., of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street North and Vodden Street East.

Officers said a 71-year-old man from Brampton was driving westbound on Vodden Street East when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old woman who was travelling northbound on Main Street North.

Police allege that after the collision, the woman “walked away from the scene and was taken into custody by responding officers.”

According to police, the Brampton man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Denise Herbert has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Aug. 22.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

